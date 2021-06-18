Cariboo Art Society member exhibit June show at Station House Gallery

Title ‘This and That’, the show reflects the art of 11 members

An eclectic collection of paintings created by members of the Cariboo Art Society grace the Station House Gallery walls for its June show.

“This and That,” is the society’s 76th annual exhibition.

CAS president Linda Bachman said the opportunity to show in the gallery came with a month’s notice so members decided to go without a theme.

“We did have a month to prepare something new if we could, but COVID has thrown us all out of whack. We have just started getting together in our backyard groups with our social distancing to share and get back into gear.”

Pieces in the exhibit were created by Bachman, Anne Brown, Michael Bruce, Patricia Fushtey, Dean Jeffries, Georgia Lesley, Mackey Pierce, Lynne Rodier, Sandra Stokes, Jean Wellburn and Gladys Wheatley.

Art shows build confidence and give artists the opportunity to share what they’ve been working on and show off local talent, Bachman said.

Pierce, who stopped by with a friend to view the show Wednesday afternoon, said she grew up in a family of artists and joined the CAS a year and a half ago.

She has four pieces in the show and said being able to paint means coming back to do something she loved doing when she was young.

“Now that I have time, I’m dedicated to studying art. I guess you could say I’ve come full circle.”

While looking through the CAS archives, Bachman said they saw that a show from years ago was called “Then and Now,” so “This and That,” seemed to appropriately be along the same line.

Normally themes for shows are picked by the CAS six to seven months in advance and in the next year, Bachman hopes the group will create some 3-D artwork.

Station House Gallery executive director Diane Toop said she is always pleased to have works of the CAS on the gallery’s walls.

“It is important to show art of local groups because it encourages the newbies to continue to create it,” Toop said.

An artists’ statement for the exhibit notes “without guidance or structure during the months of COVID, social distancing and some artistic drought, we have managed to be creative. There has been lots of ongoing individual experimentation shared via social media that kept us supporting and inspiring each other.”

The exhibit will run until June 26, followed by a the summer show which will pay tribute to the Williams Lake Stampede.

Bachman said six members of the society also had pieces in a recent exhibit at the Parkside Gallery in 100 Mile House.

Morning Light by Gladys Wheatley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Felker Lake, top, and Remembrance, were created by Michael Bruce. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)