Broken Hill Band ready to perform in the Cariboo

Big Lake residents Heino Studer, left front, Dave Sanders, left back, Dustin Storoschuk, right front, and Krispin Studer are members of the Broken Hill Band. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A band that got together during the pandemic is ready to play in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Broken Hill Band formed two years ago and consists of Big Lake residents Krispin Studer, singer-songwriter on lead guitar, his dad Heino Studer on bass, Dave Saunders on rhythm guitar and Dustin Storoschuk on drums.

“We are ready to get out there,” the band members said during an interview with the Tribune.

Heino said their music is unique.

“A lot of people have a hard time picking out what kind of style we are. It’s kind of hard to say,” said Krispin, although he did suggest alternative rock. “It’s hard to pinpoint what it is.”

Originally they started out playing other people’s songs, but a few months into it Dave said he didn’t want them to be a cover band because Krispin was writing some good songs.

“I was pushing and pushing and pushing because he wrote like 50 songs and I said, ‘why are we a cover band?’ I don’t want to be a cover band I want to play original stuff.”

Dave switched to rhythm guitar and Heino went to the bass and now they strictly play Krispin’s originals.

His songs emerge organically.

“I just start singing something and then I can relate it to personal issues,” he said. “They all relate to different things. I don’t write from my own personal experience but more about scenarios I think about.”

One song, Civilization, talks about growing up six kilometres in the bush from Gavin Lake and being away from civilization.

“We lived off grid with generator power and that kind of stuff. It was kind of weird being out there or having people make the trip out to visit. It was always a big ordeal.”

Playing originals is crucial if they want to end up playing Madison Square Garden in New York, Heino said cracking a big smile and laughter from the others.

Heino said they lived there for 23 years and had a guest ranch.

“I also did fencing, raised calves and we were self-sufficient. I played music, which didn’t pay.”

Recently they performed at the Stampede Street Party and were slated to perform at Thunder Mountain Speedway on the long weekend in August, but it was postponed. They will be performing at the Garlic Festival in Lac La Hache on Aug. 27.

“During COVID we couldn’t play anywhere so this spring as things lifted up we began looking for gigs,” Heino said.

Krispin has built a music room at his house where they practice and he hopes to build a little studio for recording.

When not playing music Dave and Krispin work at Mount Polley Mine, Dustin works at Tolko Lakeview and Heino is retired.

As for the band’s name, it was chosen in 1974 when Heino had band in Switzerland.

Why that name in particular?

“Because it sounded awesome at the time,” Heino said. “It still does I hope.”

Off and on the band performed 20 years ago with Heino, Krispin and another son Filip and played in Switzerland for two years and worked there.

Krispin had another band with high school buddies called Still Before Nowhere.

The band can be reached through studer335@gmail.comm or The Broken Hill Facebook page.



