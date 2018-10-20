The Team at Woodland Jewellers stand ready to provide friendly customer service for all the most important events in lakecity residents lives. Photo Submitted

Woodland Jewellers continue to provide quality work after 85 years

For four generations now Woodland Jewellers has been adorning Williams Lake and area residents with beautiful jewellery.

Cindy Watt and Brenda Bourden inherited the store from their parents who inherited from their parents and the store has been operating in the city for 85 years, as of 2018.

“We feel proud to be able to support the community that has supported us over the years,” Watt said.

Deeply involved within the community, Woodland Jewellers helps out with various charities around town, most notably being the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust. For several years now the business has created and donated an exquisite, original piece of jewellery for auction which has raised thousands of dollars for the hospital.

Watt said that Woodland Jewellers are proud to sell Canadian Diamonds, in addition to quality gemstones from around the world. In addition to rings, necklaces and other pieces of jewellery they also offer repair and restoration services along with watches and clocks.

Much of this work is done by Brenda’s son Geoff Bourden who works as the shop’s principal designer and stands poised with his wife to take over the business one day.

“We get to help people celebrate the special occasions in their life, so that’s from birth to special birthdays to confirmation, graduation, engagements, weddings and then the cycle begins again,” Watt said, adding. “We actually have fourth generation customers.”

The work has been very rewarding for the two sisters and remains extremely interesting for them to this day. With the discovery of new techniques, new materials and new popular tends within their clientele, the two continue to improve their craft every year.

patrick.davies@wltribune.com
