Williams Lake Toastmasters Club offering virtual open house June 17

The Williams Lake Toastmasters Club is hosting a virtual open house on Wednesday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

“This event opens the door for anyone 18 years or older to attend a toastmasters meeting from the comfort and privacy of their own home,” said president Rae Perry. “We’ll even provide refreshments. The first ten guests who attend the open house will receive a $10 Tim Horton’s gift card after the meeting.”

Williams Lake Toastmasters conducted its first virtual meeting on March 18 and have been meeting online every Wednesday since.

Perry said the meetings haven’t been without their challenges and having to learn a new way of doing things has forced members out of their comfort zones.

“To quote Albert Einstein, ‘in the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.’ In this case, club members have been taking advantage of the opportunity to learn new skills to communicate effectively in an online environment.”

As virtual meetings become more commonplace, Peery said many people may find themselves in need of such skills in order to participate successfully in online job interviews, internet courses or virtual meetings for non-profit organizations or work.

READ MORE: Toastmasters invite residents to say a toast at their open house

She encouraged people to attend the open house and see how Toastmasters can change their live

The club’s mission is to provide a warm, friendly and supportive environment where people can develop their speaking skills, become better leaders and improve their self-confidence.

To attend, please call Perry at 250-305-2848 or send an e-mail to williamslaketoastmasters@gmail.com to get a link to the meeting.

“Don’t forget, the refreshments are not virtual! They are on the club. See you at the open house!” she added.


