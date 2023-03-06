Williams Lake realtor purchases Royal LePage franchise

“We will be incorporating Interior Properties Real Estate with Royal LePage,” said Susan Colgate

A Williams Lake real estate company is expanding with the purchase of a Royal LePage franchise.

Susan Colgate of Interior Properties Real Estate, who made the purchase, said it will be the first Royal LePage in Williams Lake.

“We will be incorporating Interior Properties Real Estate with Royal LePage so our new company name will be Royal LePage Interior Properties.”

She said all the Interior Properties agents will be staying on and the office will still be at the same Fourth Avenue South location.

It will just have new signage and a new logo.

Colgate opened Interior Properties Real Estate as an independently run real estate office eight years ago, and was inspired to join Royal LePage because of its reputation.

“It’s the biggest Canadian real estate franchise. They offer such a strong online presence and great opportunities for clients, exposure and communication,” she said.

Part of the real estate industry for a number of years, Colgate also does real estate coaching in Canada through a company out of the U.S.

“A lot of them are with Royal LePage and I’ve been able to see the benefits of their programs and systems and what they have to offer the clients. I think it will better our ability to work for our clients, whether they are buyers or sellers.”

With the franchise, the realtors will have access to training, support, online presence and exposure.

The purchase has been in the works for a couple of months and was finalized on Feb. 7.

“It helps to leverage what we are able to offer our community.”

Colgate co-founded Interior Properties with Carol Ann Taphorn in 2014.

Royal LePage has more than 650 locations and over 20,000 realtors in Canada.

Albert E. LePage founded it on July 2, 1913 in Toronto, Ont.

