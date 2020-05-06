Williams Lake FreshCo eyes opening May 28

There’s a new kid in town wearing fluorescent green so it’s hard to be missed.

For several months the former Safeway on Oliver Street has been transforming into a FreschCo.

Owner and manager Marnie Millership was in the store Monday handing out paper work to new employees.

She said she’s got former Safeway staff returning and has hired an additional 65 people.

“We’re still hiring a bit,” she added.

With the paint job of the exterior complete including the canopies for carts in the parking lot and many items already on the shelves, the public has been trying to go into the store, wondering if it is open yet.

The pharmacy, however, has remained open throughout the reconstruction.

