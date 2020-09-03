In its latest column, the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce announces new members and eyes end of September to resume monthly meetings.

Williams Lake Chamber eyes end of September to resume member meetings

If unable to meet in person, the ZOOM platform could be a possibility

Welcome to our newest member(s): BC Fruit Truck, City Furniture, Hamilton Hotel, New Horizons Society for Autism & Special Needs, School District #27, Uncle Paul’s Gourmet Blends and Wettstone Guest Ranch.

Welcome to the chamber.

The board of directors would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for continuing to support your local chamber. If you are interested in joining the chamber, please contact us at 250-392-5025 or e-mail at visitors@telus.net. We look forward to hearing from you.

Membership ensures that you have access to numerous special benefits. Pride of involvement through an annual bursary for a graduating son or daughter of a chamber member, sponsorship for our chamber’s annual business excellence awards, invitation to our monthly luncheon meetings giving you access to great guest speakers on hot topics, networking opportunities with other member businesses, just to name a few!

Our chamber board continues to advocate for business on the municipal and provincial stage. We accomplish this through letters of support, information gathering and face-to-face contact to help problem solve issues. On occasion, these issues are handled through advocacy by the board policy committee. There is more out there, we know there is. Help us to help you!! An example would be getting our heads around the state of small businesses and the tourism sectors during and after COVID-19. If you have any concerns, questions or ideas please contact the chamber office.

Even though we are unable to meet with you currently we are hoping to begin meetings at the end of September. We will let you know when we are able to host our general meetings at Signal Point conference centre. If we are unable to host the meeting in person, we will be holding our AGM via ZOOM in October. More information will be sent out to the membership in September.

Read more: Williams Lake businesses fear lack of customers, employees: chamber president

Building Towards Economic Recovery: Natural Resources Will Strengthen Economic Recovery

Allie Blades and Jack Middleton

B.C. Advisors Citizen Engagement and Outreach, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP)

As communities across British Columbia begin to reopen and rebuild after being hard hit by the pandemic, we need to consider our part in strengthening Canada’s path to economic recovery. We know our economic challenges all too well, with a looming estimated federal deficit expected to hit over $340 billion this year. Yet, there is some optimism found within the economic contributions of our natural resources.

The natural gas and oil industry are responsible for 10 per cent of the GDP, with over 500,000 jobs. The sector is a significant driver of B.C.’s economy through taxes, royalties and other payments, and in 2019-2020 the industry is expected to generate $575 million for the B.C. government — revenue that supports health, education, infrastructure and social programs.

The Business Council of British Columbia recently shared an analysis of which industries pay Canada’s bills and found — “For every hour worked in the natural resource sector in 2018, Canada generated $304 of real income. That is well in excess of utilities ($183 per hour).” Simply put — natural resources have a crucial role to play as B.C.’s highest value sector.

Ultimately, the promising role of natural resource contribution to rebuilding the economic recovery will depend on the continued advocacy from local voices. Activist organizations have fought aggressively against investment in major projects, and in some cases, they have been successful in the cancellation of potential high-paying jobs and contracts for local businesses.

Now is not the time to shy away from our natural advantage as all Canadians deserve an opportunity for prosperity. Industry projects put Canadians back to work and are shovel-ready and shovel-worthy.

We are proud of our natural resource sector and the people helping to rebuild our economy. Natural gas and oil can continue to be an economic driver for B.C. with support from communities like Williams Lake.

About CAPP: The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers advocates for the responsible growth of the oil and natural gas industry and support for economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance. CAPP’s Canadian Energy Citizens empowers people from across the country to show their support for responsibly produced Canadian oil and natural gas. Become an Energy Citizen at www.energycitizens.ca.


news@wltribune.com
