Williams Lake chamber annual general meeting Oct. 29

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29 in the Gibraltar Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo).

We invite members to attend our annual general meeting and election of officers during Small Business Month.

This will be held Thursday, October 29th from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Gibraltar Room located at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. There will be no lunch served.

Welcome to our newest members: BC Food Truck, City Furniture, Jeffmor Holdings Ltd., Kopp Art Gallery, New Horizons Society for Autism & Special Needs, The Hamilton Hotel, School District #27, Uncle Paul’s Gourmet Blends, and Wettstone Guest Ranch.

Our elections will be held at our meeting and if you are interested in serving on the board please call our office at 250-392-5025.

Our guest speaker will be Beth Veenkamp – City of Williams Lake economic development officer to give an update.

We will be following COVID protocols, all attendees must always wear a mask, must use the hand sanitizer prior to entering the Gibraltar room, and must provide their name and phone number at the registration desk. If you are not feeling well, we ask that you do not attend.

There will be a maximum of 45 people that are able to attend, so you must pre-register by Oct. 27 call 250-392-5025 or e-mail visitors@telus.net.

Our last general meeting for the year will be tentatively held Nov. 26, 2020.

Visit our website: williamslakechamber.com and give us feedback on it; if you have changes to your listing, we want to have them so your listing is kept up to date. The listing on the website is included in your membership and only members in good standing will be listed.

Alex Gresl is the executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce



news@wltribune.com

Williams Lake