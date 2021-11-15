Williams Lake cannabis retail owner wants business license fees to be the same as alcohol outlets

The owner of Daily Stash Cannabis in Williams Lake is asking the city to lower business license fees for cannabis retail stores to be equal with what liquor retail establishments pay. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A business owner in Williams Lake is asking the city to reduce the business license fee it charges doe his cannabis retail outlet.

Roy Buxbaum and his wife Evelyn own Daily Stash Cannabis Ltd. at 250 Mackenzie Avenue South.

He said they are paying $2,500 a year for the fee while liquor retail establishments in the city are paying as little as $324.

On the city’s website information about business licenses shows they range from $50 to $1,000, depending on classification.

“We have paid that rate since the start when we opened in February 2019 and it doesn’t seem fair to me,” Buxbaum told the Tribune. “We were told it had to be that high for policing costs, but we have had no incidents since we opened, other than a break and enter where the police had to attend.”

Buxbaum has put his concerns in writing and his letter will be discussed at a special council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

“We are writing today to request that our annual municipal business license fee be brought into line to match our municipal liquor retail establishments,” the letter states, noting cannabis and liquor are both regulated and distributed by the same government body known as the LCRB or Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Board.

“Both cannabis and liquor need to be purchased through the same government wholesaler and for the most part, the rules and regulations are similar in nature.”

The city’s business licenses are renewed each year.



