Tl’esqox First Nation purchases sign business in Williams Lake

Tl’esqox First Nation has purchased its first business in Williams Lake.
On Friday, April 1, previous owner Christa Smith handed over the keys of Tell Tale Signs and Printing to chief and council.
The nation also signed a five-year lease for the building, which Smith still owns.
Existing staff members will stay on to run the business.
Tl’esqox (Toosey) is located approximately 50 km west of Williams Lake on Highway 20.
Smith is the executive director of Denisiqi Services Society and her husband Craig Smith is chief executive officer for Tl’esqox.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter