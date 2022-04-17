Tl’esqox First Nation has purchased Tell Tale Signs and Printing from Christa Smith (right). Chief Francis Laceese, second from right, said it is the first business the nation has purchased in the city of Williams Lake and the staff will stay on to work at the shop for the nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tl’esqox First Nation has purchased Tell Tale Signs and Printing from Christa Smith (right). Chief Francis Laceese, second from right, said it is the first business the nation has purchased in the city of Williams Lake and the staff will stay on to work at the shop for the nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Tl’esqox First Nation purchases sign business in Williams Lake

Tl’esqox First Nation has purchased its first business in Williams Lake.

On Friday, April 1, previous owner Christa Smith handed over the keys of Tell Tale Signs and Printing to chief and council.

The nation also signed a five-year lease for the building, which Smith still owns.

Existing staff members will stay on to run the business.

Tl’esqox (Toosey) is located approximately 50 km west of Williams Lake on Highway 20.

Smith is the executive director of Denisiqi Services Society and her husband Craig Smith is chief executive officer for Tl’esqox.


