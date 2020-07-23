Williams Lake Tribune reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski and her husband Matt enjoy a moment to rest and take in the sights downtown recently. The Williams Lake Tribune encourages everyone this Saturday, July 25 to take part in The Big Spend, a national initiative aimed at supporting our small businesses by spending money locally. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Support local businesses Saturday, July 25 with The Big Spend Initiative

Across Canada people are encouraged to shop, help businesses impacted by COVID-19

Williams Lake area residents are being encouraged to shop local on Saturday, July 25 as part of The Big Spend, a national initiative aimed at helping businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

“We feel really strongly as people who live and work in Williams Lake that we need to support our businesses by shopping locally,” said Vanessa Riplinger, president of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

Shopping locally is a good idea, she added.

“We want to try and keep our businesses supported and I believe other communities are feeling the same way during this whole COVID-19. This is just one way to do that.”

As the voice of business, the chamber decided immediately to support the initiative, she said.

If people want to record what they spend on Saturday, they can add their names to the list at thebigspend.com which will map spending across Canada that day and track the impact of the joint effort being made.

Buyers can also share a story or photo about where they made a purchase on Facebook or Instagram by using the hashtag #TheBigSpend or @TheBigSpend.

Downtown Williams Lake BIA executive director said she is a big supporter of The Big Spend initiative.

“I am happy to see businesses have engaged to promote this in our community,” Davis said. “I sincerely hope everyone can get out, and support our local businesses on July 25.”

In Canada, local small businesses provide nearly 70 per cent of all private-sector jobs in Canada. The goal of Saturday is to inject $100 million into the Canadian economy on this single day. Organizers say the day is meant to be more than a symbolic gesture of hope.

“It is a practical step we can take as part of a larger action plan for economic recovery in Canada. When we add the benefits of buying local to the positive impact of what economists call the “multiplier effect” we help create a snowball of growth for our communities,” said Tim Schindel, national director of Leading Influence and founder of The Big Spend campaign.”

Community organizations, chambers of commerce, churches and Canadians across the country will be part of this special effort to help kick start the Canadian economic recovery process.

The Williams Lake area has been hit by fires, the forestry downtown, mill curtailments, which all impact the local economy.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Old family doughnut recipe secret to success for Williams Lake Farmers Market vendor

Just Posted

Support local businesses Saturday, July 25 with The Big Spend Initiative

Across Canada people are encouraged to shop, help businesses impacted by COVID-19

Cariboo Regional District offices set to reopen in Williams Lake next week

CRD libraries will remain closed to the public

Williams Lake woman appointed to Forest Practices Board

Invasive Species Council of BC executive director Gail Wallin will serve a three-year term

Evacuation orders rescinded for most Frizzi Road properties in Williams Lake

A total of 11 properties were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley

Cariboo Lake retiree and avid hockey fan winner of Tribune NHL hockey pool

Howard Wesley retired to the Cariboo in 2005 for serenity

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Most Read