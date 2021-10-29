Spotlight on Small Business: FreshCo

Supporting the community is important to Bob and Marnie Millership of FreshCo Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bob and Marnie Millership of FreshCo during a drive-thru breakfast fundraiser held Friday, July 23, for one of the store’s pharmacists whose daughter is battling leukemia for the second time raised $8,300 and Marnie said donation are still coming in. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For Marnie Millership, owning her own small business gives her the challenges she desires, the flexibility she needs and the ability to help those in the community she lives in.

“I want the community to know we are here for them. Anything we can do to help, we will,” said Marnie, who owns the FreshCo franchise in Williams Lake.

“The community has been very generous in supporting us and giving us a chance.”

Born and raised in Quesnel, Marnie got her start in the grocery business when she was looking for a little extra part-time work aside from pitching in at her husband Bob’s business, Bob’s Driving School.

Marnie started as a cashier at Safeway, which quickly led her to a successful 17-year career in grocery store management and took the family to Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Vernon, before she transferred to manage Safeway in Williams Lake in the fall of 2017. When Safeway closed she took the chance to purchase the FreshCo franchise.

“Owning a small business in a small community feels good. I get a lot of support from the business community here.”

Marnie regularly helps out the food bank, women’s centre, BCG of Williams Lake as well as donating to minor hockey teams such as her daughter Maddy’s team. She is also committed to having “the best grocery prices in town” and welcomes any questions, comments, concerns or special orders from customers.

FreshCo is located at 451 Oliver Strett in Williams Lake and is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

