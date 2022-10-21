Spotlight on Small Business 2022: Delainey’s Lock and Key

Krista Storoschuk is the third generation to own and operate Delainey’s Lock & Key and she is excited to now be working with a fourth generation in the store. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Krista Storoschuk loves the family connection of being the third generation owner of Delainey’s Lock & Key in Williams Lake.

The business has been in the lakecity since January of 1993, and was even originally inside the same building when it was started within Delainey’s Home Hardware, the store her grandparent’s owned and operated.

Her uncle Greg Delainey and father Doug Delainey trained and operated the locksmith business starting in the mid-eighties and bought the locksmith portion of the business when her grandfather retired in 1992.

Delainey’s does commercial, residential and automotive locksmith services, including mobile services, and also sells anything lock related from padlocks to key fobs —and knives.

She said her dad and her uncle decided knives was a good addition to continue to offer and they have a range of knives.

Storoschuk is herself a certified locksmith and celebrated her second anniversary owning the business, which she took over from her uncle after working there for 22 years.

“Even though I am the new owner, I’m committed to running it just as awesomely as it was before.”

She is about to start training a fourth generation, with her niece starting to help out after school, continuing the family legacy.

Delainey’s Lock & Key is located at 271 Oliver Street. Call them at 250-392-5052 or find them on Facebook.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

Small Business