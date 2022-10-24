Spotlight on Small Business 2022: Cariboo Orthotics

Cariboo Orthotics has been in business for five years. (Photo submitted)

As of October 2022 our local “foot and brace people” have been providing essential healthcare services to our lucky community for FIVE YEARS!

Alicia opened her small business (Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics) across the street from the Tribune in 2017.

As referrals started to come in, Alicia was able to bring in more braces and provide better services. Olivia joined her team in 2018 – allowing Alicia expand further: more appointments were booked in a day and Olivia started to direct bill to specific funders like: FNHA, WorkSafe, ICBC and the Ministry of Social Services. Eventually the twosome outgrew their smaller space and in 2019 Cariboo Orthotics rebranded and moved to their current location: 94 1st Ave N. Olivia started taking on compression and bracing clients as well as controlling inventory.

Last year Olivia finished her clinical hours, took Pedorthic courses and challenged the National exams (and passed of course). Now in 2022 their team has grown yet again – Diya is now taking care of administrative tasks and Olivia and Alicia are still rocking their clinical skills in added satellite locations: 100 Mile House, Alkali, Redstone, Nemiah and Anahim Lake! Only a mere week ago Cariboo Orthotics launched an online store – check it out: www.caribooorthotics.com! Alicia thanks the community for spreading word of mouth referrals and is excited to see where the next five years takes her small businesses.

Call Cariboo Orthotics at 778-412-9833 or book online. Give their instagram @caribootics page a follow too!

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

