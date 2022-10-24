BOB’S Footwear and Apparel is owned and operated by the Ilnicki families. (Photo submitted)

Spotlight on Small Business 2022: BOB’S Footwear and Apparel

Williams Lake and BOB’S Footwear and Apparel are a perfect fit.

Known for its quality footwear as well as work to casual wear, BOB’S has all the brand names customers expect such as Carhartt, Red Wing and Blundstones. New this year is the addition of more Western apparel with brand names like Ariat and Wrangler.

Young local entrepreneurs and family members, Tyler and Alyssa Ilnicki and Jorden and Kelsey Ilnicki purchased the store in 2021. They are thoroughly enjoying owning and operating the longtime business.

“We always loved BOB’S even before we bought it and it’s been a dream owning it,” said Alyssa of the store.

Born and raised in Williams Lake, and all four possessing a keen sense of business, the Ilnickis have settled well into their roles.

“It’s going so good. It’s brought us even closer together as a family and friends. And we are so thankful to our staff and our customers for their support.”

Williams Lake is home for the two families, who are now also raising families of their own while operating the business.

“There’s no place we’d rather be.”

BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc. is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 248 Borland Street in Williams Lake.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

