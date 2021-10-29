Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Unlimited Medical Services

Kendra Rolston is the owner of Unlimited Medical Services

Unlimited Medical Services is your one stop shop for safety supplies and services in the Cariboo.

The Williams Lake company offers first aid training and a variety of workplace testing, including drug and alcohol, respiratory fit testing, industrial audiometric testing and rapid COVID-19 testing

A fleet of mobile treatment centers and highly trained and qualified personnel are also available.

“I have a great team working under me,” said owner Kendra Rolston.

The head office located at 41 7th Avenue North Unit 101 is stocked with retail medical supplies for the worksite and home.

Rolston is a paramedic by trade, and it was shortly into her career with BC Ambulance Service when she started to have a family that she had ventured into business.

“I started my business 15 years ago,” she said. “I love helping people and love interacting with everyone that comes through the door.”

Unlimited Medical Services has expanded its services over the years and was previously known as Kendra’s First Aid.

They have have a staff of 16 part-time employees and two full-time positions.

Rolston said they appreciate the support of the community.

“It has helped make our company the way it is today,” she added.

Business hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call 250-392-9300 for more information.

Local Business