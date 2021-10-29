Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Travel by Toni

Toni Linde is grateful for all the love and support she has received after opening a travel agency in downtown Williams Lake earlier this year.

This past summer, Toni opened Travel by Toni at 77 A Second Avenue North and couldn’t be happier.

She has over 30 years of travel experience and had previously worked for more than 12 years for another travel agency in Williams Lake.

“My skills are not something that comes from a few years of being in the business of travel or just having a passport,” said Toni, a luxury vacation and world travel advisor.

“I am exceptionally passionate about knowing what I am talking about by staying on top of the ever-advancing travel movements of the world.”

Toni provides all types of travel services from sun destinations to cruises and more at her storefront travel agency that is affiliated with the nationally recognized company, The Travel Agent Next Door.

Her greatest satisfaction is seeing smiles on peoples’ faces and knowing they will have the experience of a lifetime by helping them obtain any travel dream with confidence and accuracy.

“If you can think it, I know I can build it!”

Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and after 3 p.m. by appointment only, call 250-305-9502 or email tonilinde@ttagent.ca for more information.

For any trip booked before Dec. 31, 2021, no service fees will be added, including for travel past that date.

