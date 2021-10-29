Linda Jorgensen of Crosina Realty

Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Linda Jorgensen of Crosina Realty

Sponsored Content

Selling the “lifestyle of the Cariboo” is my business. My passion is making it happen. I love fulfilling the dream!

When you choose me, Linda Jorgensen, as your REALTOR®, I will set into action with my valued unlicensed assistants- a plan – a goal – a commitment!

I am proud of what I have achieved in my long term real estate career receiving numerous awards throughout the province since 1985.

You can find me at my office located at #10 Settler Place, 150 Mile House, or I also have an office in Williams Lake. Crosina Realty has been part of the community for many years and recently has undergone new ownership. I wholeheartedly welcome Jason Noble and Marilyn Martin to Crosina Realty Ltd. It is exciting times ahead, and I feel honoured and blessed to work along side such a fantastic group of professionals.

If you are in the market, or thinking of selling, I invite you to take a browse of my website and call or email me with any questions you may have about buying or selling a home in the area!

Your satisfaction is my top priority!

Williams Lake

