BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc. is a family owned and operated business in Williams Lake.

Spotlight on Small Business 2021: BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc.

Quality footwear as well as work to casual wear can be found at family-owned and operated BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc. in downtown Williams Lake.

It has been a big change for brothers Tyler and Jorden Illnicki and their wives Alyssa and Kelsey, who took a leap and jointly purchased the small business on Borland Street this past April.

“Business has been steady, and there has been lots of local support,” Tyler said.

“It has been a really big learning curve, and it has been great getting started.”

Kelsey added it has been neat for the family to work together as all four of them did something different before venturing into business.

She was an early childhood educator and Jorden has a logging company, Jordco Enterprises, that he still operates. They are expecting their first child in January.

Tyler has worked as a contracting electrician in the oil and gas industry, while Alyssa is a dental hygienist. They have three young children together.

“It’s a good way to have a business,” Tyler said of being family owned and operated.“It’s good to keep it all in the family.”

BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc. is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

