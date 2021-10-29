Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Alexander Clothing, Jewellery Gifts

A carefully curated selection of women’s clothing sourced from within B.C. as well as Europe and Australia can be found at Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts.

As the name suggests, the little store on the lake located on Sutton Road also offers a large selection of jewellery in which owner Cathy Alexander says sourcing new pieces for the shop is one of her favorite things to do.

She has been involved in retail for more than 27 years.

“I like building relationships with my customers, most of whom have become friends, and I enjoy fashion and helping provide fashionable pieces to our community.”

The boutique was previously located in downtown Williams Lake before reopening this past spring on the property she shares with her partner Don and her dog Duke.

Her business was growing, and Alexander recalled how she had wanted to do something different.

Although the new location means a 10-minute drive south of Williams Lake, Alexander believes customers will appreciate the more intimate setting overlooking the lake.

Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

