Cathy Alexander of Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts

Cathy Alexander of Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts

Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Alexander Clothing, Jewellery Gifts

Sponsored Content

A carefully curated selection of women’s clothing sourced from within B.C. as well as Europe and Australia can be found at Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts.

As the name suggests, the little store on the lake located on Sutton Road also offers a large selection of jewellery in which owner Cathy Alexander says sourcing new pieces for the shop is one of her favorite things to do.

She has been involved in retail for more than 27 years.

“I like building relationships with my customers, most of whom have become friends, and I enjoy fashion and helping provide fashionable pieces to our community.”

The boutique was previously located in downtown Williams Lake before reopening this past spring on the property she shares with her partner Don and her dog Duke.

Her business was growing, and Alexander recalled how she had wanted to do something different.

Although the new location means a 10-minute drive south of Williams Lake, Alexander believes customers will appreciate the more intimate setting overlooking the lake.

Alexander Clothing, Jewellery & Gifts is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Business

Previous story
Spotlight on Small Business 2021: Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters
Next story
Spotlight on Small Business: FreshCo

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President David Brideau presents the first poppy to Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Remembrance Poppy. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 presents first poppy to Williams Lake mayor

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Williams Lake City Council endorses recommendation encouraging residents to get vaccinated