Spotlight on Business: Trail Tire Auto Centers opens in Williams Lake

Richard Ward is manager and co-owner of Trail Tire Auto Centers which opened its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Longtime Williams Lake friends Richard Ward and RJ Brereton are proud owners of the new Trail Tire Auto Center located at 100 Mackenzie Avenue North.

The men, who have known each other since they were 13 years of age, had a very busy first day on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

“We are having a grand opening month,” Ward said. “Because of COVID we can’t hold an event, but through the month of October we will be donating $2 for every tire sold toward breast cancer research. It’s something all Trail Tire Auto Centers are doing.”

While it is a new business venture, Ward is no stranger to tires and the automotive industry.

His career consisting of 16-plus years management for multiple Kal Tire locations, and most recently Integra Tire in Williams Lake.

In August 2021, Ward and Brereton purchased the building and property from the former owner of Sheilds Automotive Brake & Muffler

Since then the building has been completely renovated, rewired and replumbed.

The new facility is not a franchise but rather part of an associate program which gives them access to major brands, including Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, Cooper Tires, BF Goodrich, Toyo Tires, GT Radial, Radar Tires, Falken Tires, Yokohama, Dyck Cepek and Mickey Thompson.

Aside from offering tire services, Trail Tire also services family or business everyday vehicle needs including oil changes, brake systems, transmissions, inspections and batteries to name a few.

Trail Tire Auto Centres has been in business in Western Canada for 49 years.

The shop in Williams Lake is its newest one. Hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone 250-392-3115.

Ward played goalie for the Williams Lake Stampeders 10-plus years and while living in Quesnel played for the Kangaroos.

When asked if he plans to play hockey this year, he smiled, shook his head, and said, ‘no.’

