Spotlight on Business 2022: Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic

Three years after buying Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic in 2019, owners Surita and Joao Gaspar see their business’s positive impacts on the community.

Their clinic has service contracts with WorkSafeBC and ICBC, and people do not need referral forms to book appointments.

Aside from an array of Physiotherapy services, the clinic also offers Kinesiology services, Concussion and Vestibular assessment and management, dry needling and dynamic athletic taping.

Individualized treatment is created for the patient to optimize recovery time and promote a safe return to regular activities.

We work with corporate clients or businesses by providing ergonomic consultation, injury prevention and injury management programs.

“We do offer quite a few different services,” Joao says.

Items such as custom hand and knee braces, heat packs, specialized pillows and special neck massage items are available through the clinic or can be special ordered.

Moving to Williams Lake in 2017 because of family, opportunity, and safety, the Gaspars enjoy being involved in the community and supporting it as much as possible through different clubs and programs.

Originally from South Africa, the Gaspars just became Canadian citizens on Oct. 13.

Williams Lake Physiotherapy is located at 19 First Ave. North Suite 301.

