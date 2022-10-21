Rona Williams Lake assistant store manager Cindy Lehtimaki enjoys working in her hometown. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spotlight on Business 2022: Rona Williams Lake

Sponsored content

Rona Williams Lake assistant store manager Cindy Lehtimaki was born and raised in Williams Lake.

She graduated in 1979 from Columneetza Senior Secondary and left in 1981 with her husband and moved to Alberta for a few years and then Port Coquitlam where they raised their three sons.

“I was always going to retire back to Williams Lake as I loved this community and countryside but returned a little early in 2018 to help take care of my aging mother who was stricken with ALS,” she says.

She was offered my position as assistant store manager and has been in my position for 3 1/2 years.

The job has given her the opportunity to reconnect with the community and fellow schoolmates, which has helped build some amazing relationships.

Rona has shown that customer service is priority.

The hardware store offers a variety of products for renovation, new construction and home decor projects.

Located at 298 Proctor Street, the store is open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Spotlight on Business 2022: Williams Lake Physiotherapy Clinic
Spotlight on Business 2022: Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters

