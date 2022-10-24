Spotlight on Business 2022: Crosina Realty

Marilyn Martin and Jason Noble have been owners of Crosina Realty Ltd. since July 1, 2021.

Whether you are looking to sell, buy or rent a home, Marilyn Martin and Jason Noble and their agents are happy to help you every step of the way.

“We have several agents with us, so whether it’s renting, building your investment portfolio, buying or selling, we cover it all,” Marilyn said.

Marilyn has been a licensed property manager for more than 12 years, with Noble becoming a property manager and realtor about seven years ago after he was injured as a heavy duty mechanic.

Both are proud to call the community home.

“Williams Lake, for one, is beautiful and I love the people and the community atmosphere that Williams Lake has,” she said, noting the many outdoor activities available.

“There’s just so much that’s offered here.”

Marilyn and Jason have owned Crosina Realty Ltd., a long-time Cariboo business, since July 1, 2021 and say they are enjoying the challenges and rewards of running their own business.

They find getting the know their clients rewarding, and also enjoy the day-to-day work with their Crosina Realty agents.

Crosina Realty Ltd. is located downtown at 171 Oliver Street and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

