Spotlight on Business 2022: Bean Counter

Cindy Sue Peanutbutter at the Bean Counter always greets her customers with a smile. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Bean Counter offers available local produce for our menu which includes salads, baked goods, paninis and about 60 different types of coffees, teas and smoothies, and non-dairy milks for special diets.

I love supporting the local farmers and growers, also local bakers. The thing I love most about my business is my supportive customers and my staff.

I’ve always been so fortunate to have such amazing dedicated employees.

Conveniently next to the library, The Bean Counter is located at 180B Third Ave. North. Open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

