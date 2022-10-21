Cindy Sue Peanutbutter at the Bean Counter always greets her customers with a smile. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cindy Sue Peanutbutter at the Bean Counter always greets her customers with a smile. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Spotlight on Business 2022: Bean Counter

Sponsored content

The Bean Counter offers available local produce for our menu which includes salads, baked goods, paninis and about 60 different types of coffees, teas and smoothies, and non-dairy milks for special diets.

I love supporting the local farmers and growers, also local bakers. The thing I love most about my business is my supportive customers and my staff.

I’ve always been so fortunate to have such amazing dedicated employees.

Conveniently next to the library, The Bean Counter is located at 180B Third Ave. North. Open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

BusinessWilliams Lake

Previous story
Spotlight on Small Business 2022: Travel by Toni
Next story
Spotlight on Business 2022: Unlimited Medical Services

Just Posted

BGC Williams Lake club manager Krista Harvey says the club’s food bank could use some donations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BGC Williams Lake food bank for youth needs donations

Halloween Festival co-ordinator Jazmyn Lyons, centre, received a donation from Karen Sepkowski, left, and Kim Sepkowski that will be used for a guess the weight of the pumpkin contest during the festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Large pumpkin donated for Williams Lake Halloween Fest guessing game

A Co-op Gas Bar. (Ian Down/Black Press Media)
Four Rivers Co-op buys, rebrands 10 Husky gas bars across northern B.C.

Archaeology crews have discovered a roasting pit feature at the Boitanio Mall site where excavation is underway to replace a sewer pipe. (Brandon Hoffman photo)
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Boitanio Mall excavation site