Spotlight on Business 2022: Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters

Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters are ready to serve you. (Kathy McLean photo)

Locally owned and operated, Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters has served Williams Lake and Area since 1978.

The Allcraft team consists of small business owners Jim and Kelly-Anne O’Neill, office manager- Sandi Jessee, the shop crew- Mike Borgfjord and Hayden Dahlman.

They construct their own line of cabinetry at their manufacturing shop right here in Williams Lake. By having complete control over the cabinet-building process they can build cabinets to fit your space perfectly. They build cabinets for laundry rooms, vanities, desks, closets, commercial counter systems, countertops and more.

Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm.

Located at 910A S Mackenzie Ave, the show room is open for viewing and they would be happy to help you with your next cabinetry and/or countertop project.

Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters- Committed to Excellence

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

