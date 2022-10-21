Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters are ready to serve you. (Kathy McLean photo)

Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters are ready to serve you. (Kathy McLean photo)

Spotlight on Business 2022: Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters

Locally owned and operated, Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters has served Williams Lake and Area since 1978.

The Allcraft team consists of small business owners Jim and Kelly-Anne O’Neill, office manager- Sandi Jessee, the shop crew- Mike Borgfjord and Hayden Dahlman.

They construct their own line of cabinetry at their manufacturing shop right here in Williams Lake. By having complete control over the cabinet-building process they can build cabinets to fit your space perfectly. They build cabinets for laundry rooms, vanities, desks, closets, commercial counter systems, countertops and more.

Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm.

Located at 910A S Mackenzie Ave, the show room is open for viewing and they would be happy to help you with your next cabinetry and/or countertop project.

Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters- Committed to Excellence

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Spotlight on Business 2022: Rona Williams Lake
Next story
Spotlight on Small Business 2022: The Rusty Bucket

Just Posted

Chloe Friesen and Jaidyn Lange share a laugh as they take to the skies for the first time together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Youth soar high above the South Cariboo

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

Image: RCMP logo
Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday

BGC Williams Lake club manager Krista Harvey says the club’s food bank could use some donations. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BGC Williams Lake food bank for youth needs donations