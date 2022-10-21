Spotlight on Business 2022: Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters

Locally owned and operated, Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters has served Williams Lake and Area since 1978.
The Allcraft team consists of small business owners Jim and Kelly-Anne O’Neill, office manager- Sandi Jessee, the shop crew- Mike Borgfjord and Hayden Dahlman.
They construct their own line of cabinetry at their manufacturing shop right here in Williams Lake. By having complete control over the cabinet-building process they can build cabinets to fit your space perfectly. They build cabinets for laundry rooms, vanities, desks, closets, commercial counter systems, countertops and more.
Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm.
Located at 910A S Mackenzie Ave, the show room is open for viewing and they would be happy to help you with your next cabinetry and/or countertop project.
Allcraft Kitchens En’Counters- Committed to Excellence
Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.