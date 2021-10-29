Spotlight on Business 2021: Williams Lake Honda/R&R Pro Cycle

Nancy and Ryan Watt and the team at Williams Lake Honda/R&R Pro Cycle are ready to assist you.

Now in their 33nd year of business, Williams Lake Honda/ R&R Pro Cycle owners Ryan and Nancy Watt said it’s the people they meet in small business who inspire them.

“We opened in June of 1988 and, still, customer service is our No. 1 priority,” Nancy said. “We love the people here.”

Ryan and Nancy’s sons Mitchell and Brody also both work at the business as Red Seal partsmen and, with two, full-time mechanics on site, and eight total staff members, also service everything they sell.

Williams Lake Honda/R&R Pro Cycle retails all Honda ATVs, motorcycles, power equipment and marine, Bombardier Recreational Products, Ski-doo, and Can-Am ATVs, Echo chainsaws, weed eaters, leaf blowers, Honda and Echo lawnmowers, along with a full selection of off-road riding gear.

Ski-Doo and Can-Am ATVS are new to the business, and the Watts said they’re excited to be able to offer new, and more quality and quantity of products to the community.

Williams Lake Honda/R&R Pro Cycle is located at 1065 South Lakeside Dr. Business hours are Tuesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more call 250-392-2300.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local BusinessWilliams Lake