Spotlight on Business 2021: Lush Beauty Boutique

Lush Beauty Boutique owner Jessie Lens and her family made the move to Williams Lake in the summer of 2015 from northern Saskatchewan and joined the team at Lush Beauty the following fall.

Moving to B.C. was something she and her husband always planned on doing, and felt very blessed to be able to move to such a tight-knit and welcoming community as Williams Lake.

“The community is beautiful, the people are amazing, and we are humbled to live in beautiful British Columbia.”

Previously owning two different salons in Saskatchewan, she decided to take over in February 2020.

Lush is a full-service salon with spa options and is located at 383 Oliver Street #101.

Working through the pandemic has brought a few challenges, but Jessie feels very blessed and grateful for the support from her family, friends and from the community.

“We were able to reopen June 1st,” she says.

“It has been so nice to see all the familiar friends and faces, along with new ones. The support from the community has been amazing to experience through this. We moved to Williams Lake knowing nothing about the town, but can truly say we have never had a regret making the move here. The community is beautiful, the people are amazing and we are hubled to live in beautiful British Columbia.”

Call Lush today at 250-398-5544.

