Some Williams Lake restaurants remain open but curtail services

Restaurants remaining open in Williams Lake have all made adjustments including McDonald’s where only drive-thru and take-out services are available. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Several restaurants in Williams Lake are curtailing operations but remaining open as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

Restaurants such as McDonald’s, Boston Pizza and Dairy Queen confirmed they are offering drive-thru or take out services only, while Subway and Mojo’s Café confirmed they have dining and take out services.

A Mr. Mikes spokesperson said Wednesday, March 18 that it is closed for the time being.

CJ’s Southwestern Grill owner Cathie Rossignol said she’s changed her food offering from the usual buffets to a new menu that is also available for take out and delivery.

As there are four different seating areas in the restaurant, Rossignol said Wednesday, she is confident it will be manageable for social distancing while keeping to the no more than 50-person rule.

On Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency and ordered pubs and night clubs to close and restaurants and cafes that cannot maintain the distancing of one to two metres between patrons will need to move to take-out and delivery models.

