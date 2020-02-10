The provincial government has announced a cash infusion to develop tourism opportunities for rural communities impacted by mill closures. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Province announces tourism funding for rural communities impacted by mill closures

Each regional destination marketing organization will receive $200,000

The B.C government has earmarked $1 million to assist rural communities impacted by mill closures to develop tourism jobs.

All five regional destination marketing organizations in B.C. will receive $200,000 each in catalyst funding to support strategic planning and destination development in rural communities.

Amy Thacker, chief executive officer of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, said they are extremely pleased about the funding.

“As the lead tourism destination organization in the region, we appreciate the opportunity to support local tourism planning and development projects,” Thacker said.

Over the next few months, the CCCTA will work in close collaboration with affected communities and the regional operations staff at the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to determine what tourism investments have the greatest impact, Thacker added.

“British Columbia is an amazing place with unparalleled natural beauty that we are proud to invite the world to come explore,” stated Premier John Horgan in a press release. “This tourism investment will help bring new visitors to rural communities throughout the province, while also helping diversify and boost local economies.”

Read more: Tourism stakeholders asked for input on Forest Service Roads


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Province announces tourism funding for rural communities impacted by mill closures

Each regional destination marketing organization will receive $200,000

EDITORIAL: Vigilance required

“Will it be safe?” is the question plaguing us these days whenever we leave our vehicles unattended

DOWN TO EARTH: How lucky are we?

We should consider ourselves lucky that we can bring snack wrappers and Styrofoam to recycling

PHOTOS: Champions crowned at Williams Lake Curling Club’s annual Joint Bonspiel

A, B, C event winners in both men’s and women’s divisions

Differently-Abled Youth Soccer ready to kick into first season

“Talking to other parents in town, they found limited services or lengthy waiting lists”

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative deal to end 7-month-long strike

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

UPDATE: 33 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

The protesters are acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Horgan says NDP to highlight ‘what we’ve done, where we’re going’ this month

Politicians return to B.C.’s legislature Tuesday for the speech from the throne

Most Read