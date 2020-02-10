Province announces tourism funding for rural communities impacted by mill closures

The provincial government has announced a cash infusion to develop tourism opportunities for rural communities impacted by mill closures. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The B.C government has earmarked $1 million to assist rural communities impacted by mill closures to develop tourism jobs.

All five regional destination marketing organizations in B.C. will receive $200,000 each in catalyst funding to support strategic planning and destination development in rural communities.

Amy Thacker, chief executive officer of Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, said they are extremely pleased about the funding.

“As the lead tourism destination organization in the region, we appreciate the opportunity to support local tourism planning and development projects,” Thacker said.

Over the next few months, the CCCTA will work in close collaboration with affected communities and the regional operations staff at the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to determine what tourism investments have the greatest impact, Thacker added.

“British Columbia is an amazing place with unparalleled natural beauty that we are proud to invite the world to come explore,” stated Premier John Horgan in a press release. “This tourism investment will help bring new visitors to rural communities throughout the province, while also helping diversify and boost local economies.”

