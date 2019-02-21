Pacific Coastal will be offering earlier and later flights for the Williams Lake Airport for its spring schedule which goes into effect on March 19, 2019. Pacific Coastal photo

Pacific Coastal announces new spring flight schedule for Williams Lake

Some earlier and later flights will be offered beginning March 10

Pacific Coastal will be offering earlier morning and later evening flights and improved connections for the Williams Lake Airport beginning Sunday, March 10.

“Our adjusted spring schedule is designed to provide local residents with a new early morning flight on Monday and Saturday, enhanced connections to other B.C. communities within our network, and more flight options,” said Johnathan Richardson, director of marketing and revenue management. “It is also a recognition of the increase in passenger traffic on our flights as Pacific Coastal now offers residents 20 flights to choose from each week.”

A new early morning flight to Vancouver will depart from Williams Lake at 7:30 a.m. and arriving 8:40 a.m. on Mondays and a new early morning flight on Saturdays will depart form Williams Lake at 7:45 a.m. and arrive at 8:55 a.m.

Additionally, a later evening flight will be offered Sundays and Fridays departing from Vancouver at 6:30 p.m. and arriving in Williams Lake at 7:40 p.m.

There will also be an earlier flight on Friday departing Williams Lake at 5:05 p.m and arriving at 6:15 p.m. allowing customers to connect beyond to Victoria, Campbell River, Powell River or Cranbrook.


