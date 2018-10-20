New denturist pleased to bring his talents to lakecity

The Lake City Denture Clinic may have a new denturist but the commitment to quality remains the same

The Lake City Denture Clinic may be under new management but remains committed to providing a quality personal experience.

A young denturist at 25, Roy Jaroudi is originally from Surrey, B.C and studied denture technologies at NAIT in Edmonton, Alta. After cutting his teeth at a clinic in Kamloops for three years, he decided it was time for him to set out on his own.

Coming out to Williams Lake, Jaroudi worked with Ernie West for a few months before officially taking over the business, moving its office into the Williams Lake downtown core at First Avenue and Yorston Street.

“Any type of outdoor activity I’m all over it and I knew that Williams Lake was big on the outdoors with mountain biking, it’s just a good area to be in if you like the outdoors, so that was one of the things that drew me to the area,” Jaroudi said. “Just knowing there was a need for a denturist, I figured it’d be a great opportunity for me to come out here, learn and grow while helping a community that obviously needs someone out here.”

Jaroudi is continuously learning new techniques and methods to provide his patrons better services as the industry evolves, something that he says has already been noted by his patients.

“I love the community feel of it, interacting with patients it feels so much more like interacting with a friend, a family member rather than just a stranger off of the street. I like to connect with each patient individually and that way I can find out how to help each person individually, rather than just be a cookie cutter denturist just doing the same thing over and over again,” Jaroudi explained of what he loves about living and working in Williams Lake.“When you build a connection with a patient you’re able to tend to their needs better.”

He has found his time in Williams Lake thus far to be amazing, with everyone being welcoming and kind. Jaroudi remains committed to reciprocating this kindness by providing quality personalized care to all who walk through his doors.



