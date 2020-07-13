Integra Tire moving commercial shop to Glendale

Owner Wayne Peterson of Integra Tire and Auto Centre said the commercial truck shop will be moving into former Glendale Trading Ltd. store run by owner Elke and Karl Reiner for many years. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Work is underway to put in new flooring inside the former Glendale Trading Store on Mackenzie Avenue where Integra Tire and Auto Centre will be moving its commercial truck shop. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Integra Tire and Auto Centre’s commercial truck shop will be moving into the former Glendale Trading Store site on Mackenzie Avenue North in Williams Lake.

“I purchased the building a month ago from Karl and Elke Reiner who purchased it in the 60s,” said owner Wayne Peterson Friday, when contractors were inside the building putting in a new floor.

By moving some of Integra’s operations to the Glendale location it will help ease some of the congestion at the Mackenzie Avenue South shop, Peterson said, adding he is still in the design phase for some exterior work on the building.

He and his former business partner Lawrence Porter started the business 19 years ago and when Porter retired in 2019, Peterson became the sole owner.

Read more: Friendships made, retirement eyed after almost 40 years in the tire business



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local BusinessWilliams Lake