INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Parallel Wood Products Ltd.

A company making finger-joint lumber in Williams Lake sends the majority of its product to the U.S.

“Texas and the mid-west is really hot for us,” said Mike Deausy, manager of Parallel Wood Products Ltd. on Hodgson Road.

With 50 employees, the plant operates Monday through Friday, 24 hours a day, with three shifts. In the last three weeks, the employees broke five separate production records.

“The owners and management are blown away by this,” Deausy said. “It’s an amazing display of teamwork from a great group of people that work here, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Deausy said the market has been strong for Parallel and the lumber mills the company purchases raw materials from.

“We purchase what they trim off and cannot use,” he explained. “We regrade it and put it together to make a board.”

Whatever the plant cannot use is made into chips for pulp or shavings for pellets so nothing gets wasted.

“At our end we have a high-end product that is a preferred piece of lumber. It’s already been dried, is straight and strong and already been tested.”

The boards are transported by truck and reloaded onto rail cars about two blocks away near the Petro Canada bulk plant on Gill Road for shipping.

Parallel Wood Products Ltd. has been in Williams Lake since 2002 and is owned by brothers Pat and Richard Glazier.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

softwood lumberWilliams Lake