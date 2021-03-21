Michael Deausy, manager of Parallel Wood Products Ltd. in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Michael Deausy, manager of Parallel Wood Products Ltd. in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Parallel Wood Products Ltd.

Finger joint production …

A company making finger-joint lumber in Williams Lake sends the majority of its product to the U.S.

“Texas and the mid-west is really hot for us,” said Mike Deausy, manager of Parallel Wood Products Ltd. on Hodgson Road.

With 50 employees, the plant operates Monday through Friday, 24 hours a day, with three shifts. In the last three weeks, the employees broke five separate production records.

“The owners and management are blown away by this,” Deausy said. “It’s an amazing display of teamwork from a great group of people that work here, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Deausy said the market has been strong for Parallel and the lumber mills the company purchases raw materials from.

“We purchase what they trim off and cannot use,” he explained. “We regrade it and put it together to make a board.”

Whatever the plant cannot use is made into chips for pulp or shavings for pellets so nothing gets wasted.

“At our end we have a high-end product that is a preferred piece of lumber. It’s already been dried, is straight and strong and already been tested.”

The boards are transported by truck and reloaded onto rail cars about two blocks away near the Petro Canada bulk plant on Gill Road for shipping.

Parallel Wood Products Ltd. has been in Williams Lake since 2002 and is owned by brothers Pat and Richard Glazier.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

softwood lumberWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2021: Calf sale prospects good for fall 2021

Just Posted

Mike Deausy, manager of Parallel Wood Products Ltd. in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE: Parallel Wood Products Ltd.

Finger joint production …

Higher than average snowfall in the West Chilcotin has made preparing for calving a lot more work for ranchers. This picture, taken in mid-February on Dane Ranch in Kleena Kleene before an excavator, a cat, two dump trucks and tractors were put to work clearing the calving grounds. (Cordy Cox photo)
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2021: Calf sale prospects good for fall 2021

BC Livestock Producers Co-op Association makes some adaptations during COVID-19

The Foundry, a resource for young people, is coming to Williams Lake. Youth and caregivers are being asked to give input on its design. (Foundry BC image)
Youth, caregivers, asked for input on Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin’s development

A new youth-centred facility is being planned for Williams Lake

Tolko’s Lakeview Division sawmill. (Tolko Industries Ltd. photo)
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2021: Tolko’s rebuilt Lakeview Sawmill operating at expected levels

The company provides an update

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. at its original site on Mackenzie Avenue, formerly Glendale Drive, Williams Lake in 1957. (West Fraser photo)
INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2021: The West Fraser family — still growing after 75 years

Mauro Calabrese Industrial Update 2021 It all started with a fishing trip… Continue reading

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Most Read