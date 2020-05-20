Mint and Lime Catering Company owners Mindy Johnson (left) and Jenn Brown jumped at the chance to participate in Downtown Williams Lake’s new Business Portrait Project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Downtown Williams Lake BIA launches business portrait project

The project aims to add some lighthearted fun and unite the downtown

Business owners who have ever wondered how they would look in caricature are being offered window paintings that will satiate that curiosity.

Downtown Williams Lake BIA has launched a Business Portrait Project and is offering to cover the first two and half hours of window painting.

“Two and a half hours will probably cover three to four faces, so if someone has a team of 10 that will have to be worked out with artist Dwayne Davis of @Davis Arts who will take on the extra work,” said Brent Dafoe, business marketing co-ordinator, who is working under Downtown Williams Lake’s 2019/2020 rural dividend grant.

The idea is to beautify downtown and bring in some lighthearted fun, he added.

Read more: Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of Dafoe’s original plans had to change, but he is hoping the portrait project will provide some humour and business opportunities while uniting the downtown.

“It’s about bringing faces out during a time when face-to-face connection has been more rare and remind Williams Lake of the friendly faces behind the businesses that make up our downtown core,” Dafoe said.

He will work with Davis on the installation of the window portraits and the take down of them in late August.

Dafoe grew up in Surrey, B.C. and moved to the lakecity from Whistler last August, with a short stop in 100 Mile House.

So far he likes Williams Lake and said he sees lots of opportunity for the area.

Anyone interested in participating in the portrait project can check Downtown Williams Lake’s Facebook Page or e-mail Dafoe at marketing@DowntownWilliamsLake.com.

Read more: Downtown Williams Lake arranges virtual cooking classes


news@wltribune.com
Williams Lake

Most Read