Chances Signal Point purchased by Burnaby-based Gateway Casinos and Entertaiment

With the purchase of the Williams Lake facility, Gateway now owns 27 gaming properties in Canada

Chance Signal Point Gaming Centre in Williams Lake has been purchased by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd. based in Burnaby. Photo submitted

Chances Signal Point in Williams Lake has been bought by Burnaby-based Gateway Casino and Entertainment Limited as of March 1.

Gateway’s purchase of Signal Point is the latest step in the company’s continued growth, said Tanya Gabara, media contact for Gateway, in a press release.

“With the addition of Chances Signal Point, Gateway now operates 27 properties in B.C., Edmonton, Alberta an Ontario with approximately 8,648 employees,” Gabara noted.

On Jan. 14, 2019, the company announced it had acquired Chances Casino in Kamloops.

Gateway CEO Tony Santo said everyone at Gateway is very excited to welcome Signal Point.

“We look forward to bringing our unique entertainment offerings to Williams Lake, ” Santo said.

Read more: Signal Point Festival of Trees winners announced

Since August 2015, Gateway has completed seven major development projects in Kamloops, Penticton, Kelowna,

Edmonton, Point Edward and Innisfil and anticipates opening two new major developments in Chatham-Kent and Hanover, Ontario, and breaking ground on the new Cascades Casino in Delta.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter