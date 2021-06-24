The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a tailgate event in its parking lot on Wednesday, June 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Chamber’s tailgate event to focus on economic recovery for Williams Lake and area

Up to 50 people can attend, it will also be live streamed

Economic recovery will be the focus of an upcoming tailgate event hosted by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 30.

Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson, Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb and Jack Middleton, from the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, are the event’s speakers.

Alex Gresl, executive director of the chamber, said each speaker will talk about what economic recovery means for the Williams Lake area.

“It will be the first time we have all of them on one stage at the same time in a long time,” Gresl said.

In addition to the speakers, the Stampede Royalty and Williams Lake Willy will be on hand and the Canadian Mental Health Association will be selling hot dogs and burgers for a fundraiser.

The event will go from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone wanting to attend in person is asked to register by contacting Wendy Pinchin, executive assistant, at 250-392-5025 or email wldcc.ea@outlook.com.

Last year the chamber hosted it first tailgate event in response to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

