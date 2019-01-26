CHAMBER CHATTER: Monthly luncheon just around corner

Come out Jan. 31 at 11:45 a.m. at the Signal Point Restaurant

Welcome to our newest member: Vantage Monitoring, Williams Lake Physio Therapy, Jak’s Beer Wine & Spirits.

We invite members and guests to attend our next general meeting luncheon Thursday, Jan. 31 at 11:45 a.m. at Signal Point Restaurant. Chamber meetings offer businesses the opportunity to meet and network with other businesses and like-minded people.

Our speakers this month will be:

United Way – Ashlee Hyde – Positive Tickets Community Engagement

Coyote Rock Developments – Kirk Dressler & WLIB Chief Willie Sellars

Did you know that chamber members have access to numerous special benefits? Pride of involvement through an annual bursary for a graduating son/daughter of a chamber member, sponsorship for our chamber’s annual business excellence awards, invitation to our monthly luncheon meetings giving you access to great guest speakers on hot topics, networking opportunities with other member businesses, just to name a few!

BC Chamber of Commerce

Join us for lunch or another event and see for yourself, the chamber works for you. Call 250-392-5025 with your questions or check out the Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce website at www.williamslakechamber.com.

Our chamber board has assisted many organizations and businesses with concerns in the community and needing help by letters of support, information gathering and face-to-face contact to help them resolve their issue(s). On occasion, these concerns are handled through advocacy by the board. Issues sometimes end up on the floor at the BC Chamber AGM in the form of a policy resolution and eventually a formal policy.

Thanks to our volunteers who are driven by a desire to get the best for and out of our community, our chamber is known province wide. A big welcome to four new board members, whose voices and ideas will be a great addition to the team we already have.

Chamber members are invited to enter into our general meeting monthly draw for a chance to win a complimentary Chamber Chatter in the newspaper and on the radio.

Please note that all reservations are considered final. No- shows who do not cancel by the Wednesday before our meeting, may be invoiced for the lunch costs.

RSVP by Tuesday Jan. 29, by calling 250-392-5025 or email to visitors@telus.net to reserve your seat.

Chamber Profile Winners

Congratulations to Colleen Hughes, environmental supervisor with Mount Polley Mining Corporation.

As the supervisor, Colleen has the pleasure of working with the environmental team at Mount Polley Mine. They unofficially call themselves the “Green Team. “

“We are all members of nearby communities and together we have over 100 years of experience in environmental monitoring and management,” Colleen says.

Not only is this team hands on, boots on the ground and deal every day with remediation and reclamation tasks, this team also works tirelessly to ensure environmental compliance around the entire site. Never afraid to head out sampling in any weather, this group’s motto is: “monitoring everything, everywhere, all the time”.

Colleen appreciates the effort that the Chamber puts into hosting regular lunch meetings. She finds these meetings a great opportunity to exchange information on local business and other happenings.

