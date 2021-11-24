Central Mountain Air returning its scheduled flights to Williams Lake Dec. 16

‘This is just in time for the Christmas season,’ the company said

Central Mountain Air (CMA) will be resuming its scheduled flights in and out of Williams Lake.

In a new release issued Wednesday, Nov. 24, CMA noted it will be offering four round trip flights per week from Williams Lake to and from Vancouver beginning Thursday, Dec. 16.

“This is just in time for important Christmas season travel, with service transitioning to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday service in the new year. Flights will have consistent midday flight times that maximize both inbound and outbound connection options via Vancouver YVR airport,” noted the release.

Covid has reduced the number of flights being offered across the province and given the impact of the flooding across southern B.C., CMA head of commercial Michael Claeren said the company knew now was the time to restore its scheduled air services and help ensure people remain connected through the winter season.

“CMA has continued to service Williams Lake throughout Covid via our extensive BC Charter operations, and this newly restored scheduled service allows us to build on that existing operation, which we know will help provide an essential service to the community while critical transportation links are rebuilt after the storm,” he added.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the return of service was great news for Williams Lake and residents from throughout the region.

“It’s a welcome signal of things returning to pre-pandemic levels with the restoration of more services,” Cobb noted. “Especially considering the events that have transpired in B.C. this month, we are in need of these flights to help connect residents to the Lower Mainland.”

