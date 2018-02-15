Williams Lake photographer captures life’s special moments

Carruthers’ work is featured in the Tribune’s recently published I Do wedding guide

Photographer Laureen Carruthers’ work is featured throughout the Williams Lake Tribune’s “I do” 2018 wedding guide. Copies of the publication are available at selection locations in the city and at the Tribune office. Photo courtesy of Laureen Caruthers Photography

For professional photographer Laureen Carruthers, capturing the moment when a couple marry is both exciting and challenging for her.

“I love the feeling of wedding photography,” said Carruthers, who has been in the business 14 years. “There’s excitement, nervousness, a little bit of fear and lots and lots of love. It’s constantly changing. It’s just a good, fun challenge for me.”

One of the best in the business, some of Carruthers work is featured throughout the Williams Lake Tribune’s recently published I Do wedding guide.

To keep her wedding photography fresh and Carruthers at the top of her game, the photographer limits herself to shooting no more than 10 weddings per year.

“I don’t take just every wedding that comes along,” she explained. “I want to continue to love weddings. And I make sure that I am a good fit with the bride and groom.”

Carruthers said in her decade-and-a-half of shooting weddings, she’s glad to say she’s only had one Bridezilla. Most all others have become more than just clients.

“They’re turned into friends. It’s great,” she said. “You are in some pretty big moments in their lives.”

Tips to make sure your wedding photography is the best it can be on your wedding day include making sure you feel comfortable and plan for everything, she suggests.

“Plan for the weather, plan for things to go wrong.”

And above all else, Carruthers said, keep a positive attitude.

“Don’t stress.”

Carruthers has photographed weddings in locations across B.C. and Alberta, and even a few tropical destinations including one to the Mayan Riviera where the client brought along her and her partner and wedding photography assistant, Joel Gyselinck, for a week-long stay in a five-diamond resort.

Now Carruthers is adding Tofino on B.C.’s West Coast, and anywhere on the East Coast, as her next dream wedding shoots.

“I’ve already got it all pictured in my head.”

In the meantime Carruthers will continue to capture all those special moments in the lives of her Cariboo Chilcotin clients.

“I love being able to share in people’s very special moments,” she said. “You realize that after you are gone, there will still be parts of you left.”

Are you planning a wedding this year? Look for the I Do wedding guide at select businesses in Williams Lake and at the Williams Lake Tribune where you can enter a contest to win an engagement photo shoot with Carruthers.