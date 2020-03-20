Axis Family Resources is recruiting employees for work in Williams Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo submitted)

Axis Family Resources hiring to keep Williams Lake services going through COVID-19

Employees are being recruited to work in residential care

An organization devoted to caring for vulnerable children, youth and adults living in specialized resources is recruiting new employees to keep its residential services going in Williams Lake during the COVID-19 crisis.

“In times of extreme difficulty the true nature of people shines through,” said Rick Gibson, president of Axis Family Resources Ltd.

“We experienced that during the 2017 wild fires, people and communities stepped up. The most vulnerable in our communities need our help once again. Let’s all look for ways to be of service.”

Axis has about 500 employees working in 16 communities throughout Northern and Interior B.C.

To address the crisis, the company has implemented additional processes for cleaning and disinfecting and promoting social distancing practices through all offices and residential program sites, as well as remaining adequately staffed and actively recruiting and training in preparation for additional front line staff that may be required.

Interested candidates can apply at careers@axis.bc.ca.

