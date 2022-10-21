All-Ways Travel brings people together all over

All-Ways Travel is a family business and team made up of Tanya Vigeant and MJ Vigeant. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Families and friends are now able to reconnect after three years of separation, and MJ Vigeant and All-Ways Travel are happy to help bring them together.

Vigeant is the owner of All-Ways Travel, a business which has been in Williams Lake since 1978. She took over as owner in 2017, and emphasizes the family business operates as a team.

“I like being part of the business community” in Williams Lake, said Vigeant.

Since things were nearly shut down for travel during the pandemic, she said she is seeing a resurgence as people head off to travel and reconnect with family or get back to exploring.

“People are going everywhere,” she said, adding they are also going for anywhere from one day to two months, and she helps get them there.

“Believe it or not the world is actually small,” asserted Vigeant, noting people can live and work from nearly anywhere now, and people from all over live here.

“We sell the world,” said Vigeant, adding she likes to be able to help people avoid the pitfalls of online booking like different currencies, ensuring sites are legitimate, and knowing you are selecting the right airport.

“We do really look after the clients right from the beginning right to the end.”

Get in touch with them to plan your next trip via email at allways@allwaystravel.ca or by phone at 250-392-6581.

