All-Ways Travel is a family business and team made up of Tanya Vigeant and MJ Vigeant. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

All-Ways Travel is a family business and team made up of Tanya Vigeant and MJ Vigeant. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

All-Ways Travel brings people together all over

Families and friends are now able to reconnect after three years of separation, and MJ Vigeant and All-Ways Travel are happy to help bring them together.

Vigeant is the owner of All-Ways Travel, a business which has been in Williams Lake since 1978. She took over as owner in 2017, and emphasizes the family business operates as a team.

“I like being part of the business community” in Williams Lake, said Vigeant.

Since things were nearly shut down for travel during the pandemic, she said she is seeing a resurgence as people head off to travel and reconnect with family or get back to exploring.

“People are going everywhere,” she said, adding they are also going for anywhere from one day to two months, and she helps get them there.

“Believe it or not the world is actually small,” asserted Vigeant, noting people can live and work from nearly anywhere now, and people from all over live here.

“We sell the world,” said Vigeant, adding she likes to be able to help people avoid the pitfalls of online booking like different currencies, ensuring sites are legitimate, and knowing you are selecting the right airport.

“We do really look after the clients right from the beginning right to the end.”

Get in touch with them to plan your next trip via email at allways@allwaystravel.ca or by phone at 250-392-6581.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local BusinessSmall Business

Previous story
Alexander Clothing offers curated clothing and accessories

Just Posted

Chloe Friesen and Jaidyn Lange share a laugh as they take to the skies for the first time together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Youth soar high above the South Cariboo

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

Image: RCMP logo
Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday

Archaeology crews have discovered a roasting pit feature at the Boitanio Mall site where excavation is underway to replace a sewer pipe. (Brandon Hoffman photo)
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site