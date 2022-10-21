Alexander Clothing offers curated clothing and accessories

On the shores of the lake, in a beautiful post-and-beam studio, find your style

A short, 10-minute drive south of Williams Lake will bring you to Alexander Clothing, located in a beautiful post-and-beam studio overlooking the lake.

Owner, Cathy Alexander has been involved in retail for more than 28 years. As a result, you will find a carefully curated selection of clothing, accessories and jewellery.

When possible, Cathy strives to provide her customers with goods made in Canada. She also sources clothing and jewellery from the United States, Australia and Europe.

Beautiful jewellery is a particular passion for Cathy and in the past, she has travelled as far as New York and Bali to find special handmade pieces for her shop.

“I like building relationships with my customers, most of whom have become friends, and I enjoy fashion and helping provide fashionable pieces to our community.”

The boutique was previously located in downtown Williams Lake before reopening in the spring of 2022 on the property she shares with her partner Don and her beloved dog Duke.

“It’s such a lovely space to spend my days and I think my customers love it as much as I do.”

Alexander Clothing located on Sutton Road is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

Local BusinessSmall Business