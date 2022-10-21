Cathy Alexander enjoys carefully selecting quality clothing and jewellery for her clients. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cathy Alexander enjoys carefully selecting quality clothing and jewellery for her clients. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Alexander Clothing offers curated clothing and accessories

On the shores of the lake, in a beautiful post-and-beam studio, find your style

A short, 10-minute drive south of Williams Lake will bring you to Alexander Clothing, located in a beautiful post-and-beam studio overlooking the lake.

Owner, Cathy Alexander has been involved in retail for more than 28 years. As a result, you will find a carefully curated selection of clothing, accessories and jewellery.

When possible, Cathy strives to provide her customers with goods made in Canada. She also sources clothing and jewellery from the United States, Australia and Europe.

Beautiful jewellery is a particular passion for Cathy and in the past, she has travelled as far as New York and Bali to find special handmade pieces for her shop.

“I like building relationships with my customers, most of whom have become friends, and I enjoy fashion and helping provide fashionable pieces to our community.”

The boutique was previously located in downtown Williams Lake before reopening in the spring of 2022 on the property she shares with her partner Don and her beloved dog Duke.

“It’s such a lovely space to spend my days and I think my customers love it as much as I do.”

Alexander Clothing located on Sutton Road is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Spotlight on Small Business is a featured product in the Williams Lake Tribune highlighting Small Business Week Oct. 16-22.

Local BusinessSmall Business

Previous story
Spotlight on Small Business 2022: Delainey’s Lock and Key
Next story
All-Ways Travel brings people together all over

Just Posted

Chloe Friesen and Jaidyn Lange share a laugh as they take to the skies for the first time together. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Youth soar high above the South Cariboo

Lone Butte Fire Department and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Lone Butte Wednesday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shop gutted in afternoon fire in Lone Butte

Image: RCMP logo
Emergency crews respond to single vehicle rollover in Williams Lake Thursday

Archaeology crews have discovered a roasting pit feature at the Boitanio Mall site where excavation is underway to replace a sewer pipe. (Brandon Hoffman photo)
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site