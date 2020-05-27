A message from JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits

This season is always a challenging one for local food banks but they’re currently bracing for an unprecedented demand. That’s why JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits is giving back now to food banks across BC through its second annual ‘JAK’s Gives Back’ campaign.

On Saturday, May 30 10 per cent of sales from all 13 JAK’s locations will be donated to local food banks, including the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank. There is no catch — stock up on your favourite wine or summer beverages and make a difference doing it.

“As a family business we’re deeply connected to the communities we serve, and now more than ever we feel called to give back to those in need — and give gratitude to the selfless food bank staff and volunteers who are keeping shelves stocked at food banks across BC,” said Tim Dumas, Chief Operating Officer at JAK’s.

With 13 JAK’s locations across the province, local food banks will be supported in Vancouver, New Westminster, Richmond, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Penticton, Williams Lake, and Campbell River through JAK’s Gives Back on May 30.

Since JAK’s team can’t physically raise a glass with guests this year due to social distancing, they’re also donating $1 from every bottle of ​JAK’s gratitude wine​ sold this month to local food banks. It’s their way of showing extra gratitude one bottle at a time.

JAK’s is a fourth-generation family operated liquor retailer based in BC. With 13 stores across Metro Vancouver, Penticton, Campbell River, and Williams Lake, and its new online store at ​shop.jaks.com​, JAK’s shares its passion for people and spirits across the province. JAK’s is dedicated to offering unique product selections, outstanding service and unmatched in-store experiences.

