85th Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale a wrap

Daryl Kirton of 3DL Ranch in Abbotsford with his Grand Champion Hereford yearling during the judging at the 85th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kym Jim of Little Fort Herefords leads his bull in the ring during the 85th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bronc Twan, from left, Gary Ellis and Bruce Rolph take in the 85th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale, while Mary Gowans takes some photographs with her phone. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cayley Brown from Copper Creek Ranch, Princeton, leads her bull in the ring during the 85th Annual Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tim Roberts owner of Grassland Equipment chats with Chad Seelhof of Woodjam Ranch in Horsefly during the trade show at the 85th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Graham Jim, 9, from Little Fort Herefords, was one of the younger people in attendance at the 85th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Depth of body, power, length, long-sided and good haired.

Those were some of the adjectives Erin Kishkan of Quesnel used as she judged the 85th Annual Bull Show in Williams Lake Wednesday, April 13.

“This bull show offers the opportunity to showcase an array of different bulls,” she told the crowd. “They are raised in different areas of B.C. in different climates.”

Daryl Kirton from 3DL in Abbotsford who was attending for the 28th year captured Grand Champion in the Hereford Class, sponsored by Finning Tractor and Equipment.

“This is the first time a yearling has won grand champion,” he said, smiling, as he led the 1,395-pound bull for a photo.

Kirton also won the Champion Yearling, sponsored by Louise Newbery Memorial, for the same bull, as well as Reserve Senior Champion, sponsored by Beaver Valley Feeds and Best Pair of Bulls, sponsored by Ray and Chrissie Pigeon Memorial.

Kym Jim of Little Fort Herefords took home Junior Champion, sponsored by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Reserve Junior Champion, sponsored by Bank of Montreal, Reserve Grand Champion, sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune and Best String of Three Bulls, sponsored by Douglas Lake Ranch.

Copper Creek Ranch of Princeton won Reserve Yearling Champion, Sunnybrae Farms of Salmon Arm won Senior Champion, sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada and Deanfield Ranch of Kamloops won Get of Sire, sponsored by Gung Loy Jim Memorial.

Under the Angus Class, C-Jay Angus Ranch of Houston won Grand Champion, sponsored by Jack and Lorri Brown, and Best of Pair, sponsored by the BC Angus Association while Alexa Augustine of Horsefly won Reserve Grand Champion, sponsored by Royce Cook Memorial.

In the Angus pen results, Circle S Western Wear won first place pen with two bulls by Linda Macham, Stellar Red Angus, and second place pen went to Valerie and Cameron Percy, Stellar Red Angus.

On Thursday, April 14, a total of 50 bulls were up for sale from Deanfield Ranch, C-Jay Ranch, Cayley Brown, Copper Creek Ranch, Little Fort Herefords, Clifford and Kari-Ann Pogany, Sunnybrae Farm, 3DL Farm, Barry and Robin Mader, Crisis Cattle Co. , Eastview Farms, Alexa Augustine, Dennis Patrick, Kenny Mackenzie, Cameron and Valerie Percy, Linda Macham, Alan and Lorraine Sanford and Matt Taylor.

Of the 19 Herefords sold, Little Fort Herefords got the highest price of $7,750 for Lot #10.

Two Gelbviehs sold, belonging to Barry and Robin Mader, with the highest price being $6,250 for Lot #28.

Three Simmentals sold all for $3,500 each while of the 26 Angus sold, the highest price fetched was $6,000 for Lot #38 and Lot # 51.

Additionally, Crisis Cattle Co. sold three heifers for $4,800.

READ MORE: Succession planning top of mind for Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association

READ MORE: Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale marks 85th year April 13 and 14



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AgricultureWilliams Lake