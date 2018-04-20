Winter Blues

Our favourite cowboy poet Frank Gleeson shares his latest verses on ranch life in the Cariboo. Angie Mindus photo

Editor’s note: Local cowboy poet Frank Gleeson was inspired by this year’s long Cariboo winter to write the following poem. We quite agree with the sentiment.

Now they say winter comes and goes

But this one’s still not gone.

We get small tweeks, but it’s been weeks

Since the sun has really shone.

The snow piles are melting slow

And every night there’s more.

The oldtimers tell me

They’ve never seen the likes before.

Now the polar bears are moving south

And that really scares the swans.

See the bears, they just take over

I see them skating on the pond.

The ground is white both day and night,

I wish it leaves us soon.

But at this rate it’s moving along

it will still be here in June.

The young black bear gets quite a scare

He knows it’s past his date.

Said my mother never warned me

It takes this long to hibernate.

The old hawk, he sits in the tree

All he can see is ice.

The snow is deep, so he just squeaks

Cause he can’t find no mice.

The deer are in the haystack

And the birds are in the grain.

But I like to keep them all well fed,

So they’ll come back again.

Yes, the snow’s so deep I just can’t sleep

See nothing is the norm.

I have to dig down to find the woodshed

So I can keep the old shack warm.

Yes, the wind it blows snow in rows,

It shines like shredded glass

So, better keep your winter undies on

Or you’re going to freeze your a—

– Frank Gleeson