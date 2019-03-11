White Hot Weekend Fashion

A classic hotel, gorgeous jewellery and dressing for romance

  Mar. 11, 2019
  • Life

– Styling by Jen Clark Photography by Lia Crowe

Nothing sparks romance like a weekend at a classy hotel with the one you love.

Precious time spent, precious gems beautifully set.

Follow Boulevard to the Oak Bay Beach Hotel for a look at gorgeous jewellery that is sure to spark a little heat.

On Krystal: Dusty-rose racer charmeuse cami ($210) by Cami NYC, ivory blazer ($695) by Smythe, fresh water pearl and 24k yellow gold plated sterling silver earrings ($350), fresh water pearl and 24k yellow gold plated sterling silver necklace ($320) and 24k yellow gold plated sterling silver pendant necklace ($220) by Pamela Card from Bernstein & Gold; charcoal black pumps ($229) by Yuko Imanishi from Footloose Shoes; hosiery, stylist’s own.

On Jeff: Rolex Datejust 41 in Everose Rolesor, featuring a chocolate dial and oyster bracelet ($14,200) from Lugaro Jewellers; slim white shirt ($280) by Eton and double-edged, short-grooved safety razor ($55) by Simpsons from Outlooks for Men.

On Krystal: Forevermark Diamond Pendant, 18k white gold pendant featuring 0.14 carat ideal cushion-cut Forevermark diamond, accented by 8.46 carat total weight diamonds ($16,500) and white gold diamond flower ring, featuring 0.40ct genuine ruby, accented by 2.08 carat total weight diamonds ($3,200) from Lugaro Jewellers; black evening dress ($305) by Tiger of Sweden from Hughes Clothing.

On Jeff: Rolex Datejust 41 in Everose Rolesor, featuring a chocolate dial and oyster bracelet ($14,200) from Lugaro Jewellers; slim white shirt ($280) by Eton from Outlooks for Men; black trousers ($195) by Aedelhard from Citizen.

On Krystal: Lady’s White 14 karat bangle with 643=8.72Tw round diamonds by Roman & Jules by First Image Design ($45,000) and Lady’s White 14 Karat Large Hoop earrings with 126=5.00TW round diamonds by Roman & Jules by First Image Design ($16,500), both from Barclay’s Fine Jewellers; patterned stretchy pants ($350) by Marc Cain from W&J Wilson; black lace camisole ($345) by Luisa Cerano from Bagheera Boutique.

On Jeff: Handmade bracelet ($98) by Pig & Hen from Citizen Clothing; Slim skinny jeans ($255) by Adriano Goldschmied from Outlooks for men.

On Krystal: Dusty rose smocked sateen dress ($945) by Ulla Johnson from Bernstein & Gold; 18k yellow gold handmade toggle chain bracelet ($5,595), rose cut bi-colour tourmaline drops ($4,995) from Idar Jewellers.

On Jeff: Slim skinny jeans($255) by Adirano Goldschmied from Outlooks for Men; handmade bracelet ($98) by Pig & Hen from Citizen.

On Krystal: Yellow bronze topaz pendant necklace ($180), 14k yellow gold and diamond necklace ($720), yellow bronze earrings ($210) and individually handmade rings in solid 14k gold with diamonds and sapphires by Emma Glover Design.

On Krystal: Black one-piece swimsuit ($227) by Eberjey from Bernstein & Gold; printed silk shawl ($368) by GoSilk from Bagheera Boutique; 18k yellow gold handmade squared bangle ($4,350), 14k yellow gold handmade stud earrings with 14.5 total carat weight rose cut chalcedony ($2,595) from Idar Jewellers.

On Jeff: Bathing suit is model’s own.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark, in-house makeup artist for COSMEDICA, using glo.MINERALS makeup.

Models: Krystal Hanson and Jeff Baker. Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou and Victoria Craig.

Photographed on location at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel. A huge thank you for hosting our fashion crew for the day.

Most Read