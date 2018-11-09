An aerial tour of the Churn Creek Protected Area offers a glimpse into the fragile and unique ecosystem found right here in our own backyard. Angie Mindus photo

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Think you’ve seen everything the Cariboo has to offer?

The Churn Creek Protected Area is home to a rare and fragile ecosystem of rolling grasslands, river rock, canyons and hoodoos.

The area has low, middle and high elevation bunchgrass grasslands and is only one of five large protected areas across B.C. that has been established primarily for the conservation of grassland ecosystems.

Activities available in the park include cycling, hiking, horseback riding, hunting and snowshoeing.

There are hunting and road restrictions in the protected area.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Just Posted

Williams Lake Legion Branch 139 formed in September 1934

Legion one of community’s oldest organizations

Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic north of the 108

A truck is blocking some lanes

Mia Italia brings Williams Lake a taste of Italy

A love of an ancestral homeland expressed visually populates the Station House Gallery this month.

Butler recognized as conservation officer of the year

When Len Butler started his career as a fish and wildlife officer in Alberta 38 years ago

Tyler Walton of Williams Lake still missing after nine years

The 24 year old was last seen on November 9, 2009

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Cariboo daycare chosen as one of B.C.’s $10-a-day pilot sites

Quesnel provider will offer seven low-cost daycare spaces as part of government prototype project

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Most Read