Vibrant fashions for spring

Vivid colours are the new trend

  • May. 20, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Story and Photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Bright, bold and playful, the juicy colours of spring celebrate the return of life and — with no apologies — proclaim, “Look at me!” Vivid colours are the new trend, but vibrancy in both physical wellness and spirit is always in style!

On Mellta: Orange satin dress ($575) by By Malene Birger, gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

On Suzanne: Blue satin dress ($575) by By Malene Birger from Bernstein & Gold.

On Linda: Red clay shift dress with back detail ($495) by By Malene Birger and gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

Floral Hepburn silk dress ($479) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; dusty rose sandals ($230) by Sol Sana and grey sheer scarf ($48) by fracas from Bernstein & Gold.

Satin “Jayde” jumpsuit ($450) by Xirena, grey diamond cluster pendant ($1,918) by Ruth Tomlinson from Bernstein & Gold; tan Olympic knot slide platforms ($329) by Homers from Footloose Shoes.

Dandelion midi tea dress ($695) by Smythe, grey diamond cluster pendant ($1,918) by Ruth Tomlinson and gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, all from Bernstein & Gold; white slingback flats ($258) by Frye from Footloose Shoes.

On Mellta: Printed linen tunic ($199) by Bryn Waler, charcoal crinkled trousers ($249) by Grizas, both from Auréa; yellow suede slides ($249) by Homers from Footloose Shoes.

On Suzanne: Embroidered rose beige tunic ($149), silver linen trousers ($229) by Grizas, and chunky metal necklaces (between $39 and $49), all from Auréa; tan Olympic knot slide platforms ($329) by Homers from Footloose Shoes.

On Linda: Floral printed linen tunic dress ($259) by Bryn Waler and linen scarf ($89) by Yuvita, both from Auréa; coral red slides ($180) by Shoe The Bear and gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

Lavender blazer ($795) by Smythe, gemstone earrings ($305) by River Song, both from Bernstein & Gold.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark, in-house makeup artist for COSMEDICA, using glo.MINERALS makeup.

Models: Linda Giles, Mellta Swift and Suzanne Whyte.

Assistant: Vellar Chou

Photographed on location at Upside Studio in Fan Tan Alley: a huge thank you for hosting our team.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: White sneakers
Next story
PHOTOS: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Just Posted

Stampede Street Party endorsed financially by city council

A group of business owners and volunteers stepped up to organize the annual event

Lakecity plays host to North Central golf zones

For Pierce and Kerley, it was their first competitive golf tournament

Is vegan food a human right? Firefighter who fought Williams Lake wildfire says so

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

B.C. firefighters being deployed to Northern Alberta

The Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days and thousands of people have been told to evacuate

Lakers Car Club cruising in style for 25th annual Spring Roundup May 25-26

The Lakers Car Club plans to mark its Spring Roundup in Williams Lake this weekend in style.

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Around $13.6 million of capital projects have been completed or committed in the 108 Mile Ranch area

A string of announcements was made at the 108 Mile Golf Resort for the near future of the community

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

Most Read