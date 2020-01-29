Texture rich

Winter wear fashion

  • Jan. 29, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Jen Evans Photograhy by Lia Crowe

Scratchy, soft, rough and smooth. Winter wear is built on mixed-and-matched textures, rich in feel and delightful in colour and print. Boulevard enjoys an inspiring day on the incredible grounds and gardens of Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. Have fun with your look this winter: layer, add, embellish… oh, and put a belt on it!

Jacket ($279) and pants ($159) by InWear from Hughes Clothing; gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren and bag ($490) by Alexander Wang from Turnabout; belt ($210) by BBelt and scarf ($99) by Part Two from Bagheera Boutique; boots (model’s own) and head scarf (stylist’s own).

Coat ($695) by Circolo 1901, sweater ($385) by Velvet, and purse ($245) by Arida,all from Bagheera Boutique; jeans ($50) By Citizens of Humanity and necklace ($90) by Martha Sturdy, both from Turnabout; belt (stylist’s own) and boots (models’s own).

Coat ($395) by Velvet from Tulipe Noire; pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique; vest ($50) by Philip Lim; bracelets and scarf (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).

Cardigan jacket ($190) by Pink Martini, V-neck sweater ($295) by HARRISWILSON and belt ($105) by BRAVE, all from Tulipe Noire.

Gold turtleneck sweater ($39) by Ralph Lauren from Turnabout; multi-coloured sweater ($395) by Cinque and plaid pants ($295) by Circolo 1901 from Bagheera Boutique.

Sweater ($310) by des petits hauts, coat ($450) by Circolo 1901 and dress ($239) by Part Two, all from Bagheera Boutique; belt and earrings (stylist’s own), boots (model’s own).

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Theana Jordann

Production and styling assistant: Vellar Chou

Photographed on location at Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle. A huge thank you to the team at Royal Roads for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

